Meeting virtually in its first-ever fully remote hearing, the Washington State Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Thursday in a lawsuit seeking to force Gov. Jay Inslee to release thousands of people from state prisons due to the threat of coronavirus.

Oral arguments: Shyanne Colvin, et al. v. Jay Inslee, et al.

Watch the state Supreme Court hear oral arguments in lawsuit seeking release of prisoners here at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 23:

Attorneys for and against the lawsuit will appear through a Zoom video call, with the proceeding broadcast live by TVW, and live-streamed on the TVW website. The nine Supreme Court justices will be in their individual offices in the Temple of Justice, participating in the hearing through the video conference.

The emergency lawsuit, Colvin vs. Inslee, was filed last month by Columbia Legal Services. It argues the state is unconstitutionally jeopardizing the health of incarcerated people by holding them in prisons unable to provide adequate social distancing and sanitation. Inmate advocates argue steps taken recently by Gov. Jay Inslee and the DOC to release about 1,100 people who were already nearing the ends of their sentences, are inadequate.

The lawsuit’s five named plaintiffs all have underlying health conditions, including diabetes and heart disease, leaving them at heightened risk of death should they contract COVID-19. The lead plaintiff, Shyanne Colvin, is 21, pregnant and taking medication for seizures while serving time on a drug conviction at Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor. The lawsuit seeks their release, as well as others in state custody who are 50 or older, have serious medical problems, or are within 18 months of their release date.

Those broad demands have alarmed some crime victims and advocates for victims, who say the state could be forced to release dangerous and notorious criminals, including mass murderers. The DOC has estimated the lawsuit, if accepted in its entirety, would result in the release of more than 11,700 people, including 5,272 serving time for serious offenses including murder and rape.

The Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, which opposes the lawsuit, submitted to the court statements from crime victims, including family members of six people killed by Isaac Zamora during a 2008 shooting rampage in Skagit County.

An emotional Facebook video posted late Tuesday night by Tonya Fenton, whose mother was murdered by Zamora had garnered more than 100,000 views by Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, Fenton, sobbing, said the case has brought back horrible memories. She and other family members say they have been traumatized by Zamora’s crimes and are devastated again by the thought he might be released.

“Now my family and I are having to deal with this. And I don’t know how that is possible,” she said.

Columbia Legal Services attorneys have defended their lawsuit, saying the state would be justified in blocking releases of any person who poses a danger to the community.