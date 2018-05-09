Authorities say the inmate, who was previously incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary, had punched correctional officer Jack Miller on the head in October 2016.
WALLA WALLA — A Washington state inmate has been sentenced to five additional months in prison for assaulting a correctional officer.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 21-year-old Oscar Rodriguez was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to a charge of custodial assault.
Rodriguez had been convicted of second-degree murder in 2013 and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The conviction stemmed from a deadly shooting in Lynden in November 2011.
Rodriguez’s attorney Jesse Montagnino says his client takes responsibility for his actions and wants to make a fresh start when released from prison.