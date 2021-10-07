Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for witnesses to a road rage shooting involving a blue Dodge pickup and a sedan that were both being driven “aggressively and recklessly” on Highway 18 Wednesday morning.

According to the State Patrol, someone called 911 and reported being shot at on eastbound Highway 18 near 304th Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told troopers they saw two vehicles, the blue pickup and a sedan, driving aggressively and recklessly.

The sedan allegedly followed the truck for several miles through the Kent and Auburn areas, but stopped once the shooting happened, the Patrol said. That driver is not cooperating with investigators, officers said.

The pickup driver was found and a revolver was found in her truck. She was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of drive-by shooting.

The State Patrol is trying to gather as much information as possible about the incident and is asking anyone who observed the shooting to contact Detective Russ Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.