A 27-year-old Washington State Patrol (WSP) employee was arrested Tuesday night on investigation of attempted child rape, after showing up in a Kirkland hotel room where he expected to find two children but was instead met by a SWAT team, according to Seattle police.

The man was arrested in a sting operation by the Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children squad, says an item posted on the department’s online blotter. Jail records show he was booked into the King County Jail at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been criminally charged. A Police Department spokesperson said the man is not a state trooper. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement about the man’s arrest, Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright said the employee has immediately been removed from his duties and will be subject to an administrative investigation.

“As parents and Washingtonians ourselves, we are shocked and deeply disappointed by these serious and significant allegations. To ensure a fair and transparent process, WSP cannot and will not be involved in the investigation, and will defer any inquiries about the investigation to the Seattle Police Department,” Wright wrote in the statement.