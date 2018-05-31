Bolutife Olorunda, 29, of Vancouver, Washington, was charged Thursday with interference with flight crew members and attendants.
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators say charges have been filed against a man whose screaming and threats aboard a Delta Air Lines flight prompted an emergency landing in Oklahoma.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa says 29-year-old Bolutife Olorunda of Vancouver, Washington, was charged Thursday with interference with flight crew members and attendants.
Court records don’t list a defense attorney. He’s scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.
The FBI alleges Olorunda was loudly singing and screaming Wednesday during a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta. The FBI says he ignored and threatened a flight attendant who tried to quiet him.
Most Read Local Stories
- Save time, stay dry on foot in Seattle's 'hidden' passageways and tunnels WATCH
- Sheriff's deputy arrested after barricading himself in Capitol Hill apartment for 13 hours WATCH
- Ex-store manager was awarded $120,585 after she was fired by Tully’s, so where’s the money?
- Blake Painter, ‘Deadliest Catch’ skipper, found dead in his Oregon home
- Murder conviction for John Reed, who shot Oso-area neighbors and buried their bodies after feud
The pilot declared an emergency and diverted to Tulsa as two U.S. air marshals controlled Olorunda on the plane.
Officials say none of the 172 passengers and six crew members was injured. The flight eventually continued to Atlanta.