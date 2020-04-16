The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) has started to identify hundreds of inmates who will be released early from prisons out of coronavirus concerns.

The DOC on Thursday issued a list of hundreds of inmates who will be released in the coming days after Gov. Jay Inslee signed an emergency order this week commuting the remainder of their sentences. Those eligible for the initial release are people serving non-violent offenses, or drug or alcohol offenses, who were already scheduled for release on or prior to June 29.

Susan Biller, a spokeswoman for DOC, said the list has been given to staff at all 12 prisons across the state with the directive that they begin releasing inmates over the next couple days if possible. “It’s a process,” she said. “It’s happening at all facilities.”

While corrections officials provided the names of inmates approved for commutation, rapid reentry and work release furlough, the list posted online does not include their offenses or the prisons where they are being held.

The agency said its staff will confirm that all individuals transferring to the community will have an established address and a current Washington state identification, and that the current sentence being served is for non-violent or drug/alcohol related offenses.

Inslee and the DOC have said as many as 950 people will be released from state prisons and work-release facilities and the governor has ordered Corrections Secretary Steve Sinclair to identify additional incarcerated people who may be vulnerable to the COVID-19 outbreak and who may be safely released into the community.

The move came after the state Supreme Court, in a lawsuit brought by inmate advocates, ordered Inslee and Sinclair to take all available steps to protect the prison population from the pandemic.

