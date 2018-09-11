The man may be driving a stolen 2014 Toyota Camry with either Washington or Oregon plates. His former girlfriend was shot and seriously injured.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man deputies say attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend on Friday.
Deputies believe 39-year-old Tony French shot his ex-girlfriend in front of their home near Frederickson and then fled while armed. French may be driving a stolen 2014 Toyota Camry with either Washington plate BGH0472 or Oregon plate 955HEE, according to the department.
Most Read Local Stories
- After vegetable oil spews at Cirque du Soleil show in Redmond, audience members to get refunds
- I-405 nightmares: Can they be fixed with $3 billion in toll lanes, interchanges, bus rapid transit?
- Seattle’s last 3 video rental stores strive to remain part of the neighborhood VIEW
- Ferry runs aground at Coupeville terminal; no one hurt, but boat needs repair
- HOV-lane cheaters beware: Washington State Patrol is cracking down on you this week
French has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, domestic violence residential burglary, third-degree domestic violence assault, and violating a DV no-contact order, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities responded to the scene Friday morning after witnesses reported seeing a man fire 10 shots out of a dark-colored sedan at a woman, said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer. Deputies found the victim lying in the road, Troyer said. The woman was in critical condition Friday but is expected to survive.
The sheriff’s office said the pair had been in a custody dispute. Their 18-month-old child is safe, Troyer said.