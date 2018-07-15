Victim was not wearing a seat belt; Washington State Patrol is investigating.
MOXEE, Wash. (AP) — A 30-year-old man died Saturday in a vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Konnowac Pass Road in Moxee.
Robert Tromblee of Wapato was driving south about 8:30 a.m. in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a dump truck, said Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins.
Tromblee was not wearing a seat belt and suffered head trauma, Hawkins said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating.
Most Read Local Stories
- Emboldened by Trump, Proud Boys’ confrontations raise concerns in the Northwest
- Another ‘Manhattan moment’: Seattle’s new $19,265-a-month apartment | Danny Westneat
- 'This would have been an unsurvivable event': When a glacier crumbles on Mount Rainier WATCH
- Study shows Seattle has plenty of parking. So why can’t you find a spot?
- 5 children pulled from water near Seattle's Discovery Park
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.