Victim was not wearing a seat belt; Washington State Patrol is investigating.

MOXEE, Wash. (AP) — A 30-year-old man died Saturday in a vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Konnowac Pass Road in Moxee.

Robert Tromblee of Wapato was driving south about 8:30 a.m. in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a dump truck, said Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins.

Tromblee was not wearing a seat belt and suffered head trauma, Hawkins said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.

