Police have arrested a suspect who barricaded themselves in a S. Seattle apartment

Seattle Police arrested a wanted man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment unit earlier today.

Authorities urged residents to avoid a large apartment complex at 9061 Seward Avenue South in south Seattle where they say the wanted person had barricaded himself for an hour before he was finally arrested.

SPD Detective Patrick Michaud said authorities had not identified the wanted man yet and that details were still unknown.