The Seattle Police Department closed Alki Beach Saturday night after revelers flooded to the park, inspired in part by videos on the social media app TikTok advertising a massive party at the beach.

Police made two arrests after fights broke out. A police spokesperson said the department would release more information about its response to the gathering later Sunday.

At the request of @SeattleParks, officers are shutting down #AlkiBeach Park early tonight. Please stay out of the area and get home safely. pic.twitter.com/HwsF4PJjpW — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 30, 2021

Videos of the scene Saturday night show hundreds of people gathered at Alki, where loud music pumped and partygoers climbed on top of police cars to dance.

One of the videos that inspired the festivities advertised a “kickback” at Alki. “We gon be more lit than Adrian,” the video promised, a reference to “Adrian’s Kickback,” a California teenager’s birthday party that turned into a thousands-strong rager last week after a digital flyer he made to advertise the celebration went viral on TikTok.