A 35-year-old man who was shot Sunday night in Seattle’s University District has died, police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of 17th Avenue Northeast. Arriving officers found a man who said he “had just shot a man who attempted to attack him in a parking lot,” according to Seattle police.

The victim was unresponsive and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The suspect, 43, was arrested for investigation of assault.

The suspect has been rebooked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, police said in a tweet.