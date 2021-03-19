The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified 19-year-old Omari Wallace as the man fatally shot Wednesday inside a church in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Wallace died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Seattle police responded to the shooting at the Emerald City Bible Fellowship church in the 7700 block of Rainier Avenue South just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference that evening that the shooting was witnessed by 40 people and officers were working to obtain video-surveillance footage.

According to police, the gunman walked into the church, where he encountered the victim, and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The shooting victim died on arrival at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, Diaz said Wednesday.

As of Friday, no arrests had been made.

Pastor Harvey Drake said the church hosts many community groups and the young man who was killed was attending an orientation and training session at the church when the gunman walked in.

“I was stunned, I was heartbroken,” Drake said Thursday. “I was in a meeting in Kent when I got the call and my heart just sank.”

Community Passageways, a local nonprofit that seeks to divert young people out of the criminal justice system, issued a news release indicating the shooting occurred during one of the group’s program meetings, which have been held at the church since 2016.

“Our team, participants, and community are actively working together to begin a journey of collective healing as we mourn for the family and loved ones that were impacted by this tragic event,” says the release. “At this time we will not be responding to requests for interviews or additional comments out of respect for those who have been impacted by this act of violence.”

Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert contributed to this article.