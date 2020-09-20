Seattle police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Pioneer Square on Sunday evening, leaving one man injured. According to an update posted to the Seattle Police Department’s Twitter account at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, the shooter remained at large.

The incident occurred at Third Avenue and Yesler Way, where response vehicles blocked northbound traffic on Third and westbound on Yesler just before 7 p.m., according to an advisory from the Seattle Department of Transportation’s traffic channel. As of Sunday evening, officers were still investigating the shooting, and reported that the victim was receiving medical care for non-life-threatening injuries.

David Cuerpo, communications specialist and public information officer for the Seattle Fire Department, confirmed that Fire Department crews had arrived earlier in the evening to treat the 39-year-old man, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he remained in stable condition Sunday night.