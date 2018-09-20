Seattle police responded to a stabbing Thursday at Sixth Avenue and James Street where one person was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Two people have been detained by Seattle police after one person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Police reported on Twitter that they were investigating a stabbing at Sixth Avenue and James Street near Pioneer Square. No other details were immediately released.
This is a developing story.
