Charges have been filed against a troubled 40-year-old homeless woman accused of attacking a Bellevue couple after they told her she had to leave.

An elderly Bellevue couple who were attacked with a butcher knife on Sunday had told their alleged assailant, a 40-year-old homeless woman they let stay in a tent in their backyard, that they wanted her to leave their property the first week of August, according to King County prosecutors.

Cresencia “CJ” Everett was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault, accused of stabbing and slashing Glenn and Carolyn Hall inside their house in Bellevue’s Spiritridge neighborhood after the couple returned home from church, charging papers say.

Police say Everett, who later told detectives she is a pagan witch and a martial arts practitioner, claimed the couple attacked her because Everett was going to report them for stealing cash donated by their fellow church members that was meant to help Everett get back on her feet, according to the charges.

The charges say the church members had given the Halls $490 to help them cover expenses associated with hosting Everett and that Carolyn Hall said she had planned to give her the money. Everett had been staying at the couple’s house off and on since early July.

Everett was covered in dried blood when she was arrested outside the couple’s house on Sunday and she remains jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail, jail and court records show.

Everett was attempting to leave the scene on foot when officers arrived and “she appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” according to a news release issued by Bellevue police on Tuesday. According to the release, detectives are still investigating and don’t know the motive for the knife attack.

The charges say that when the Halls returned home from church on Sunday, they found the smoke alarms going off and entered their house through the garage. They found remnants of fires in the garage and on the kitchen counter, say the charges. Prosecutors wrote that Carolyn Hall said Everett had claimed to be psychic and that she had previously conducted a “ritual” outside the house which involved burning bones so she could speak with spirits.

About 10 minutes after the Halls got home, Everett was at the couple’s front door, banging on the screen, say the charges. Everett, who had previously told 76-year-old Carolyn Hall that she was a “Japanese knife thrower,” swore at Carolyn, threw a knife at her and then punched Glenn Hall, 83, in the face, according to the charges.

“She then grabbed a butcher knife and started slicing Glenn in the living room area,” and stabbing him with the knife in an “ice pick grip,” say the charges.

Fearing he would die, Glenn Hall grabbed the knife with his hands, and fell to the floor, fracturing his pelvis; he managed to keep hold of the knife so that Everett wouldn’t be able to use it against his wife, say the charges.

Everett then went back into the kitchen and attacked Carolyn Hall with a different knife, stabbing her in the chest and cutting through her right cheek.

“Carolyn stated she thought Everett was going to kill them both. Carolyn commented she and Glenn had always wanted to die together so she figured this was their time,” the charges say.

A neighbor who heard Carolyn Hall’s screams for help called 911 and cared for the injured woman, who ran from her house, until police arrived.

Glenn Hall would later describe Everett’s demeanor during the attack as “a woman possessed by the devil,” say charging papers.

Police found a lighter and flammable materials – a gas canister, a can of wood oil and a solvent used to clean paintbrushes – that had been moved from where they were usually stored to different areas of the house.

During the knife attack, “Mrs. Hall suffered lacerations to her face, neck, chest and both hands, including a 6-inch laceration through her cheek. Mr. Hall suffered a significant puncture wound to his right chest and lacerations to his neck, face and both hands,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Petersen wrote in charging papers.

Glenn Hall has undergone two surgeries and his wife had one surgery, both at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the charges say. As of Wednesday, the couple were still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.