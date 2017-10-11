An internal investigation revealed that Philip Wall, a longtime detective, used cocaine and provided marijuana-infused chocolates to a fellow officer, among other violations.

A veteran Seattle police detective has been fired over misconduct findings arising from an undercover operation at the Dancing Bare strip club, including admissions of cocaine use and providing marijuana-infused chocolates to a fellow officer.

Philip Wall, 51, was linked during the investigation to the fellow officer, Robert Marlow, who resigned from the Police Department earlier this year after pleading guilty to solicitation to possess the drug MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, and computer trespassing.

Through his entanglement with Marlow and Marlow’s girlfriend, a stripper at the North Seattle club, Wall admitted during an initial internal investigation to using cocaine with them on multiple occasions, according to a disciplinary-action report obtained Wednesday by The Seattle Times under a public-disclosure request.

In a second internal investigation, Wall admitted to interactions with a sex worker and marijuana use, including providing marijuana candy, the report says. Officers are not allowed to use marijuana, and Wall admitted he violated Washington law by purchasing it from friends rather than a licensed retail business, according to a case summary.

Wall, whose termination by Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole occurred last month, also admitted he sent a text message with a pornographic image; improperly shared the male sexual-function drug Cialis; and omitted information about his misconduct in his original interview with the department’s internal-investigation unit, the Office of Police Accountability (OPA).

Wall, who has filed a notice of appeal, couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.

In a response to the OPA’s findings before his firing, Wall called them inaccurate or blown out of proportion, according to the disciplinary report. He noted he had not been previously disciplined and asserted termination was unwarranted.

O’Toole wrote in the report that Wall’s actions were unprofessional, intolerable and violated public trust on “numerous levels.”

“I do not have confidence that you fully understand the gravity of your actions or the effects of such actions on the public trust,” O’Toole wrote. “Arrogance and a ‘boys will be boys’ mentality is not an excuse for illegal conduct.”

She also cited Wall’s dishonesty in the original interview, saying it can’t be tolerated.

Wall joined the Police Department in 1988; Marlow joined in 1999.

Had Marlow not resigned, he would have been fired, according to the OPA’s internal findings completed after his departure.

During the Dancing Bare investigation, which led to the arrests last year of two club operators who pleaded guilty to prostitution-related charges, detectives discovered that Marlow also had regularly sent a Q13 news anchor text messages containing personal information on crime victims obtained from a restricted department computer database.