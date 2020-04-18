Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a vandal who commandeered a front loader and repeatedly rammed it into buildings and work vehicles at the Tehaleh Wastewater Treatment Plant southeast of Tacoma near the Bonney Lake/Prairie Ridge area.

Security camera footage shows the suspect at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday smashing into walls of several buildings, backing up and ramming each one several times.

A Sheriff’s Department press release said the vandal tore through fences and gates, destroyed several steel roll-up doors, busted holes into walls, broke pipes that flooded buildings, and smashed a work van and truck. The suspect then drove the front loader off the side of a dirt hill and fled the property.

A vandal used a front loader to cause damage at the Tehaleh Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Pierce County Sheriff’s Office)

Wearing a yellow hoodie and a baseball cap, the man caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at the facility, which is owned and operated by Pierce County. However, there was no entry to the buildings, no items were stolen, and water treatment operations were not compromised, the county said.

Tacoma-Pierce Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads directly to the arrest of the suspect.