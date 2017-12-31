The suspect was recognized as a passenger in a car stopped by Vancouver patrol officers early Sunday morning.

VANCOUVER (AP) — A man suspected in two shootings in Vancouver, Washington was arrested early Sunday morning, according to police.

Isaac Depre Frazier, 22, was identified as a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Vancouver patrol officers about 2:15 a.m., according to a story in The Columbian.

He was arrested without incident on a felony warrant and as a suspect in shooting cases, the newspaper reported.

In addition to the felony warrant, Frazier was booked into the Clark County Jail by the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit on suspicion of assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting outside the QuarterDeck Bar parking lot at 4300 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., police said. That shooting wounded one person, according to previous reports.

Frazier was also booked by the Safe Streets Task Force on suspicion of assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a Dec. 3 shooting in the 4600 block of Northeast 132nd Place in Vancouver, police said. That shooting wounded one person, according to previous reports.

Additional charges are pending, the department said.