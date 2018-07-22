Oregon property owner sues after she’s fined for allegedly operating a vacation property without a license and not paying taxes.
MANZANITA, Ore. (AP) — A property owner fined $1.8 million for operating a vacation rental without a license is suing the Oregon coastal city of Manzanita.
The Daily Astorian reports that Sandra Petersen, of Washington state, sued last month in federal court in Portland to challenge the penalty as excessive and unconstitutional.
The city fined her in October for operating without a license and not paying lodging taxes. Petersen said the city notified her of the citations in one document, nearly two years after the first alleged violation.
According to a court filing, Petersen believed she wasn’t violating the ordinance because she only allowed family and friends to stay there and only took donations for supplies and maintenance.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'It's surreal': Seattle's Pike Place Fish Market sold to fish-throwing employees WATCH
- Tremors shove Washington westward, offer clues into next big earthquake
- Orcas have returned to Puget Sound, and they’ve never faced a bigger menace | Danny Westneat
- Ballard's homelessness quadrupled last year, and anger is spilling over
- Kent police officer killed, another officer hurt in collision during early morning pursuit
A city letter in 2009 informed Petersen the property must be registered as a short-term rental to legally accept money.
The city declined to comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.