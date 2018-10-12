The couple was arrested by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office after learning that they were hiding at a Gold Bar home.

A Utah couple who fled the state after the man was accused of killing the woman’s toddler son was arrested Thursday at a home in Gold Bar, officials said.

Gavin Michael Haar, 25, was sought on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child abuse, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Juanita Hall, 25, had felony warrants for second-degree and third-degree child abuse and obstructing justice.

The couple was charged earlier this week in 5th District Court in Iron County, Utah, the Deseret News reported, citing court records.

Haar lived in Cedar City with Hall and her 2-year-old son, the newspaper reported. On June 12, Hall received a text message from Haar, who was watching the boy, who wrote that the boy wasn’t breathing. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital an hour later. He was covered in bruises, which Haar told investigators was from an ATV accident.

The medical examiner’s office classified the death as a homicide. Police later found text messages on Haar’s phone to Hall saying he was upset, and that her son was going to get “a beating.”

The sheriff’s violent offender task force arrested the couple after learning that they were hiding at the Gold Bar home. They were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, where they remained Friday afternoon.