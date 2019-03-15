Police believe the man may be linked to up to 29 incidents of voyeurism or attempted voyeurism in the University District this past year.

Prosecutors charged a 26-year-old Seattle man with voyeurism Friday, accusing him of a string of incidents in the University District that “terrified a neighborhood,” according to charging documents.

Patrick Anton Schroedl was charged with one count of voyeurism in the first degree and two counts of attempted voyeurism, according to charging documents. The investigation is continuing and prosecutors expect to file additional charges, senior deputy prosecuting attorney Emily Petersen said in charging documents.

Police believe the man may be responsible for up to 29 incidents of voyeurism or attempted voyeurism in the University District from May 2018 to March of this year, according to charging documents. In some instances, victims reported seeing someone knock on their window, masturbating or taking photos or videos, according to police.

The incidents took place in the University District between Northeast 47th Street to the south, Northeast 55th Street to the north, 21st Avenue Northeast to the east and 16th Avenue Northeast to the west, according to police. Some residences were targeted multiple times, according to police.

One man told police he decided to “bait” the suspected voyeur after seeing him outside his apartment multiple times. When he and his girlfriend saw a man outside the window in September, they turned on a light in the apartment. When the man came closer, they opened the window and took pictures of him, then shared those photos with police.

In February, police placed surveillance cameras in an area where a voyeur had been reported multiple times. That camera recorded a man returning to the bedroom window of one apartment three times in two days, and peering into a nearby bedroom once, according to police.

Police on Monday released stills from that surveillance video and previous photos taken of a suspect on Monday. They then received three tips and arrested Schroedl late Tuesday.

Schroedl does not have a known criminal history, according to charging documents. He is being held in King County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court and jail records.