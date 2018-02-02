Officers discovered a fatal gunshot wound in the body of a man who they initially thought had died in a car accident on Sunday. Two suspects, ages 19 and 17, were arrested Thursday night on investigation of homicide.

Renton police arrested two teenagers on Thursday night on investigation of homicide in connection with a shooting death Sunday that officers initially thought was caused by a car accident.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, several people called 911 to report a car accident at a church in the 100 block of South Tobin Street, telling police the driver was unconscious, Renton police Cmdr. David Leibman said in a Friday news release.

Responding officers discovered that the 29-year-old driver was dead and began processing the scene as a traffic-related death, the release says.

But during the investigation, officers found a fatal gunshot wound on the man’s body and located evidence of a shooting less than a quarter mile away, in a parking lot in the 400 block of South Tobin Street, according to Leibman. Detectives located witnesses to the shooting and identified the two suspects, ages 17 and 19, the release says.

Both suspects are Seattle residents and they were arrested around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 12900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, the news release says. Police say the two “implicated themselves in the shooting,” but the release does not provide additional details.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the shooting victim as Anh Phue Phung and determined he died from a gunshot wound to the back.

According to jail and court records, the 19-year-old homicide suspect was out of jail at the time of the shooting after posting a $20,000 bond in October following his arrest for an alleged street robbery in Kirkland.

In that case, the suspect and another 19-year-old were charged with first-degree robbery, accused of approaching a man on the street and demanding he hand over his valuables at gunpoint, charging papers say. The man, who had left his wallet in his van, which was parked at a nearby church, said the would-be robbers took his phone and car keys but were frustrated he didn’t have any items worth stealing and returned his property, say the charges.

The two men were arrested a short time later and police found what turned out to be a realistic-looking replica of a handgun in their SUV, charging papers say.

According to court records in the robbery case, the 19-year-old homicide suspect didn’t show up for a case-scheduling hearing on Thursday, which was scheduled for roughly eight hours before his arrest.

“Client inadvertently miscalendared court date, couldn’t come today,” reads a notation in his court file.