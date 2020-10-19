The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least two suspects who allegedly shot two teenagers in Bothell on Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 4300 block of 148th Street Southeast around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday statement. An 18-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen, and a 17-year-old boy was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest, the statement said.

The suspects, who officials believe knew the victims, fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Detectives later learned the shooting was prompted by a verbal altercation in a parking lot, the statement said. They believe the victims were sitting in a vehicle when two male suspects approached them and started an argument, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No further information about the victims’ condition was available Monday, though a sheriff’s spokesperson said both are expected to live.