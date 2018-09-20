Two 17-year-old suspected gang members were arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in Burien.

Two 17-year-old suspected gang members have been arrested in the death of a 51-year-old woman who was killed by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the two were arrested Wednesday night. They’ve been identified as members of a local gang, he said.

Meantime, the victim of the shooting has been identified by friends and family as Gabriela D. Reyes, a religious mother and grandmother known for her kindness and work on social-justice causes.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were seeking the sports-utility vehicle that sped from the scene outside One Source Health Center, a Burien chiropractor’s office at 15217 1st Ave. S., where Reyes worked as a receptionist.

Reyes was sitting at her desk about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when one of several rounds apparently fired from the vehicle at someone standing on the sidewalk passed through a plate-glass window and struck Reyes. Abbott said she died at the scene.

The vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, sped away. The apparent intended victim of the drive-by shooting was not injured and is cooperating with authorities, Abbot said.

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said he knew the victim to be an active member of the community, involved in a variety of social issues who often volunteered as a Spanish and English translator.

A telephone call to the Reyes home was answered by a woman who identified herself as a daughter-in-law and said that the family was not speaking at this point.

A candlelight vigil is planned for later Thursday. Meantime, a memorial with flowers and candles was started beneath the broken window at the chiropractic office with a spiderweb of cracks and a single bullet hole.

Seattle Times staff reporter Agueda Pacheco-Flores and news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.