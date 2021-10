Two people were shot in the Little Saigon neighborhood Saturday afternoon, Seattle police said.

The shooting was near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, police said. No information on the condition of the victims was immediately available.

Police said around 12:30 p.m. that they were searching for a suspect and that people should stay away from the area.

All lanes of South Jackson Street are blocked, the Seattle Department of Transportation said.

