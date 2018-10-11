A passerby called 911 to report multiple shots heard and victims in a vehicle

Two people were shot to death in a vehicle in a residential area of Skyway Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 12200 block of 68th Avenue South. A passerby called 911 to report multiple shots heard and two victims in a vehicle, said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Skyway Fire had reported to the scene to render aid.

This is a developing story.