Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Des Moines residence Wednesday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police are investigating in the area of Fourth Avenue South and South 213th Street and are still working out details, said police spokesman Sgt. Tony Nowacki.

Nowacki said it appears the people who died were a man and a woman. He said he did not know their relationship.

