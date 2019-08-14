A mother and son were found dead with gunshot wounds outside a Des Moines residence Wednesday morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The shootings may have occurred more than 24 hours before the bodies were found outside a residence near Fourth Avenue South and South 213th Street Wednesday morning, said Commander Mike Graddon with the Des Moines Police Department. An acquaintance of the family had come to check on the mother and son and called 911.

Police found a handgun in the son’s hand and are investigating the shootings as a murder-suicide, Graddon said. He said one of the people who died was an elderly woman and that he believed the man was in his 60s.

One neighbor, James Lockhart, said he was gardening in the morning and didn’t hear anything unusual until a woman yelled at him from across the street, asking for the address so she could call 911. He went over and said he saw a man lying on the ground and an “old, frail woman” sitting in a chair slouched over.

Lockhart, who has lived in the area for 20 years, said the house where the shootings occurred had been empty for several years, after an elderly woman living there moved out because she was no longer able to live on her own.

He said the woman’s son had been taking care of the house, occasionally coming over to mow the lawn. He said he thought the dead man he saw appeared to be the same man. He hadn’t noticed any kind of trouble in recent years, and said the neighborhood is usually quiet, he said.

Seattle Times staff photographer Erika Shultz contributed to this report.