Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening outside the NewHolly Library in South Seattle.

Reports of gunfire were reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the library parking lot in the 7000 block of 32nd Ave. S., according to an item in the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Shortly after, police said a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand and a 24-year-old man with life-threatening injuries arrived at Haborview Medical Center.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates more than 30 shots were fired, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.