Two men, ages 20 and 22, were sent to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Two men were shot during a basketball game Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near Federal Way, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The 20-year-old was in critical condition Friday evening, and the other victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email.

The shooting occurred in the 28700 block of 34th Avenue South in unincorporated King County, and deputies responded around 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect fled in a car. Deputies do not yet have a description of the man, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.