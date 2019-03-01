Two men, ages 20 and 22, were sent to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Two men were shot during a basketball game Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near Federal Way, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The men, ages 20 and 22, were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred in the 28700 block of 34th Avenue South in unincorporated King County, and deputies responded around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooter fled in a car and deputies do not have a description, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Deputies do not believe the shooter knew the victims.

