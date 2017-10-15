Two men were shot Sunday in the Rainier Valley; fire officials say they were both in stable condition. Police were looking for suspects.

Seattle police were investigating a drive-by shooting in south Seattle Sunday that left two men wounded.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 7500 block of 44th Avenue South in Brighton Neighborhood of the Rainier Valley, just south of the Othello playground, according to dispatch records.

“Witnesses say, as the suspect’s car was traveling eastbound someone within the vehicle began firing shots at a group of people before speeding off,” according to a Seattle police press summary. “Witnesses could not identify the type, color, make, or model of the vehicle.”

City police and fire personnel responded to the scene following multiple 911 calls. Two men in their 20s suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds, with one man shot in the hand and the other in the leg, police reported. The men were later taken by a private ambulance from the scene, Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said.

A nursing supervisor at Harborview Medical Center said both men were in satisfactory condition and still being treated in the emergency room at 6:45 p.m.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Seattle police Homicide/Assault tipline at (206)233-5000.