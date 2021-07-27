Two men on their way to work were shot while driving on Interstate 5 south of Seattle early Tuesday morning, state police said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the two men, Boeing employees, were in a vehicle heading north on I-5 near the Highway 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) exit when shots were fired from two cars that passed the victims’ car on the right, one after another. This happened around 1 a.m.

Johnson said he did not have a good description of the shooters’ vehicles, but he expected more information later Tuesday. He also said there was no indication the two victims had been specifically targeted.

The driver was shot in the shoulder and the passenger was hit in the arm, Johnson said. Both men were conscious and speaking when medics arrived on scene.