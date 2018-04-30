Deondre Cabine, 24, and Charles Ray Justice, 35, each died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is following multiple leads in a deadly early Sunday morning shooting in the parking lot near a motorcycle club in Skyway.

Deondre Cabine, 24, and Charles Ray Justice, 35, were identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as the men who died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Five others were hurt — including two others with gunshot wounds — in an after-hours shooting, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office and media reports.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the two men were killed in a wild shootout in which the victims were driven from the scene in private cars before deputies arrived to find a parking lot strewn with shell casings. Cabine died in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s, where medics tried to save him, Abbott said.

The driver of the car and another passenger were so traumatized by the incident they had to be hospitalized, as well.

The other victim, Justice, was driven by private car to Valley Medical Center, where he died, Abbott said.

“They are following up on a ton of leads and still in interviewing witnesses,” but the motive is still unknown, Abbott said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred in a parking lot shared by the Skyway VFW Club and Tha Family Motorcycle Club about 4 a.m. in the 12600 block of Renton Avenue South. The initial calls were that there was a large fight, followed shortly thereafter by several 911 reports of gunfire. The Renton Patch reported the parking lot is the frequent site of after-hours parties.

A representative with Tha Family said while they had opened the club to the public and other motorcycle clubs Saturday night, but none of their members were involved in the shooting.

“Tha family members were inside the club when it happened,” said the club member, who didn’t want his name used. “No one involved was a family member. No one who got hurt was a family member.”

“We take the precautionary steps to prevent this from ever happening” including security, he said.

Abbott confirmed there were four security guards working at the club, when the shooting started.

The club member said people were dancing, listening to music and talking inside the clubhouse while a members of a Portland motorcycle club were hanging out in the far parking lot. That’s when he heard gunshots.

“My security was huddled behind cars and … we stood by the gate making sure no one was coming inside,” the club, he said. “It was kind of mayhem.”