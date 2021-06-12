Seattle police say two men were injured in a shooting Saturday night along Seaview Avenue Northwest in Ballard after a “road rage incident” between a driver and a motorcyclist.

Tweets from the Seattle Police Department say the driver, now in police custody, shot at the motorcyclist and unintentionally hit another person. One man is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, according to the tweets. The other victim had minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The city’s emergency dispatch log showed first responders reported to 6511 Seaview Ave. NW, near Ballard Bay Club and a condominium complex.

A detective was not able to provide additional details Saturday evening.