Two men who met up to hand off a child ended up getting into an argument and shooting each other in Skyway on Wednesday evening, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was unharmed during the shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in a Grocery Outlet parking lot in the 11600 block of 68th Avenue South, sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott said.

One of the men, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was picking up the child from the father when the altercation began, Abbott said. He said he didn’t have more information about what sparked the argument.

No further details about the child were available.

Both men were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.