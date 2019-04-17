Two men suspected of assaulting a man in a South Seattle encampment were arrested Wednesday, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to a reported assault just east of Airport Way South and South Lucille Street around 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

A man told officers multiple people, armed with an ax handle and handgun, assaulted him in a nearby encampment, according to the statement. He told police they threatened him and one of his friends.

Medics treated the man at the scene, and he and his friend provided officers descriptions of the suspects. Washington State Patrol and SWAT officers assisted in searching for the suspects.

Officers found one suspect in the near the encampment and another in a parking lot in North Beacon Hill. Police located an ax handle, but not the reported handgun.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.