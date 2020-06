Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead in Fall City on Monday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the 30700 block of Southeast Issaquah-Fall City Road at 9:18 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott.

One of the men shot himself in front of deputies when they arrived at the scene, Abbott said. Officials are still investigating how the other man died.

No further information was immediately available.