Two teenage boys were arrested in investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Marysville boy.

Marysville police said the three teens knew each other and the shooting was not random.

The two teens in custody, who are 16 and 17, have been booked into the Denny Youth Center on charges of second-degree murder, according to the Marysville Police Department.

They were arrested without incident on Wednesday after search warrants were served at their homes, police said.

The victim was shot around 9 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he later died.