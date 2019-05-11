A deadly Friday afternoon in Seattle after became more violent still when two late-night shootings brought 18- and 40-year old men to the hospital, one rushed into surgery after being struck multiple times.

The first nighttime shooting happened around 11 p.m. at 46th Avenue South and South Eddy Street, according to Seattle police and fire spokespeople. Officers found two men: the 18-year-old, wounded under his left arm, and another who was unscathed.

Police said the men told them were walking in the neighborhood when a gray van and blue car started following them. People from both vehicles began firing at the men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and fired back. He was the man who escaped injury.

Medics took the 18-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.

Less than an hour later, around midnight, gunfire broke out in the 2700 block of South Jackson Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and the Central District fire station. A group of people, interviewed by officers, said they were outside playing cards and barbecuing when they were fired upon, according to Detective Patrick Michaud. The gunfire repeatedly hit a 40-year-old, who fled to the fire station. Medics found him there and took him to Harborview, where he was operated on.

Bullets also hit a nearby business and vehicle.

Neither of the men wounded in Friday night’s shootings was in life-threatening condition, according to Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Police were investigating both incidents Saturday morning and had made no arrests or released suspect descriptions. Michaud said he did not have information suggesting the shootings were related to a barrage of gunfire Friday afternoon that killed a man and hurt two others. But he said police, in such situations, always look into the possibility of retaliation.