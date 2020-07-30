Two men were injured in a shooting in Renton on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 600 block of Rainier Avenue South around 10:15 p.m., the Renton Police Department said in a Thursday statement. A caller reported someone put a gun to her boyfriend’s head and told her not to move, the statement said.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Kent man in the parking lot with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his hand. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, the statement said.

The suspect fled the scene in a car, according to police.

An off-duty police officer later spotted the car, filled with bullet holes, speeding down a street in Kent, the statement said. He notified on-duty officers, who detained the two people inside the car without incident shortly after.

Around the same time, police said, a 21-year-old man — who officers determined was also injured in the Rainier Avenue South shooting — was dropped off at Valley Medical Center in Renton with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was in critical but stable condition, the statement said.

Detectives haven’t confirmed who took the 21-year-old to the hospital, but Renton police Cmdr. David Leibman said the suspect vehicle might have dropped him off before driving into Kent.

No further information was available about what sparked the shooting.