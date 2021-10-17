A Medina police officer fired his gun at a hit-and-run suspect who rammed his patrol car Saturday night, police said.

No one was hit or injured, and the suspect and a second person in the vehicle were arrested.

The Bellevue Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said the Medina officer attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Northeast 12th Street.

When the driver struck his car, the officer exited his vehicle and fired shots, according to the Medina Police Department.

The driver fled on foot but was later apprehended, Bellevue Police said. The passenger, who remained in the car, was also taken into custody.

Police told KIRO 7 that the car is linked to an earlier hit-and-run of a dog in Bellevue Saturday.

Medina Police Chief Steve Burns said nothing like this has happened in his seven years on the job.

An investigation is ongoing.