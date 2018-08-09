The two girls are approximately 10 years old. One has life-threatening injuries and the other is in serious condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A young girl was in critical condition and another seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon at Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street in the Dunlap neighborhood of Seattle.

Seattle Police Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said the girls were ages 8 and 12. Witnesses said they were crossing Rainier Avenue South walking westbound when they were struck by a southbound vehicle. Seattle police accident investigators were at the scene. The driver stopped at the scene and was talking to investigators.

The Seattle Fire Department said the two girls were taken by medics to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire Department public-information officer Kristin Tinsley. Seattle police were on the scene and investigating.

The road is blocked off while police investigate the scene of the collision.