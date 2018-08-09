The two girls are approximately 10 years old. One has life-threatening injuries and the other is in serious condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A young girl was in critical condition and another seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon at Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street in the Dunlap neighborhood of Seattle.

The Seattle Fire Department said the two girls were approximately 10 years old. They were taken by medics to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire Department public-information officer Kristin Tinsley. Seattle police were on the scene and investigating.

The road is blocked off while police investigate the scene of the collision.