A 19-year-old Kirkland man was charged Friday with first-degree assault, accused of slamming an aluminum baseball bat into the head of a Seattle police officer during a violent clash last month on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, according to King County prosecutors.

Seattle police Officer Jose Jimenez was struck from behind with the baseball bat Sept. 26, after he was forcibly pushed off his bicycle and was distracted by another demonstrator who tried to wrestle his bike away from him, say criminal charges filed against Joshua Greenberg.

Jimenez likely would have suffered a fatal injury had he not been wearing his helmet, which was later found to have a vertical crack that went all the way through the helmet’s protective foam lining, the charges say.

A $750,000 warrant was issued Friday for Greenberg’s arrest, court records show.

His last known address in Kirkland is a residence owned by former state Rep. Laura Ruderman and Craig Greenberg, court and property records show. Ruderman, who was identified in charging documents as Joshua Greenberg’s stepmother, was present when Seattle police served a search warrant on the residence on Sept. 27, say the charges.

Greenberg and Danielle McMillan, a 29-year-old realtor who lives in Woodinville, were also charged as co-defendants with attempted first-degree arson, accused of lobbing Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during a demonstration there on Sept. 1, charging papers say.

Advertising

McMillan was booked into King County Jail just before 1 p.m. Friday and remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail, jail records show.

Greenberg, whose name did not appear in the jail roster as of 7 p.m. Friday, is also facing a charge of first-degree reckless burning, accused of dousing the contents of trash bins with flammable liquid after demonstrators had pushed them into the intersection of East Pine Street and 11th Avenue, creating a barrier, on Sept. 26, say the charges.

Officers working that demonstration recognized the suspect igniting the trash bins as the same person seen in video-surveillance footage who had earlier thrown a Molotov cocktail at the East Precinct and struck Officer Jimenez in the head, largely based on distinctive markings on his clothing and helmet, and a backpack and camera bag he carried during all three incidents, the charges say.

Police followed the suspect and after a short chase arrested a man they identified as Greenberg, say the charges. During their investigation, detectives searched Greenberg’s phone and found text messages he exchanged with McMillan, in which they discussed obtaining supplies for Molotov cocktails, complimented each other on being good protest buddies, and expressed pride about the bat attack on the officer, according to the charges.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 29.