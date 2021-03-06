Two people were killed and a third arrested after a Friday night shooting in Des Moines, according to police.

The Des Moines Police Department said Saturday the three people “are related and appear to live at the same residence.”

Officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 24000 block of 25th Avenue South, the department said in a press release.

The officers found a 54-year-old woman and 62-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene after officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, according to the press release.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man they said was also at the home. The man is in custody on investigation of homicide, according to the department.