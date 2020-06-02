Two people have died as a result of what Bellevue police described as “a domestic disturbance” that occurred Monday night.

Police were called to the 15500 block of Northeast 22nd Place at 11:20 p.m., when they found a man and a woman, both in their 60s, with serious injuries, and a man in his 30s with “unknown” injuries.

All three were taken to a hospital. Police later said that two of the people had died.

Police gave no details about the circumstances or the people involved but said there is no risk to the public.