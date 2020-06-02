By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Two people have died as a result of what Bellevue police described as “a domestic disturbance” that occurred Monday night.

Police were called to the 15500 block of Northeast 22nd Place at 11:20 p.m., when they found a man and a woman, both in their 60s, with serious injuries, and a man in his 30s with “unknown” injuries.

All three were taken to a hospital. Police later said that two of the people had died.

Police gave no details about the circumstances or the people involved but said there is no risk to the public.

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @c_clarridge.

Most Read Local Stories