Police say both suspects were reportedly killed after forcing their way into a home.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two people who reportedly forced their way into a Yakima home early Sunday were dead of stab wounds following a fight that left three family members injured, Yakima police reported.

Police responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 1900 block of South 64th Avenue at about 3:50 a.m., according to a news release.

Two suspects forced their way inside, authorities said. Once inside, a fight ensued between the family members and the two suspects.

Three family members were stabbed, as were both suspects. The family members were all transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said both suspects died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Jack Hawkins, the Yakima County coroner, said police were waiting on a search warrant before he could retrieve the bodies.

The police asked that anyone with information about this incident should call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.