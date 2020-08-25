A 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were injured after getting hit by a pickup truck in a residential neighborhood south of Covington on Tuesday evening, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The children were in a battery-powered Barbie Jeep just after 5 p.m. in the 19800 block of Southeast 281st Street when the truck swerved off the street, veered into a mailbox and hit them, said sheriff’s spokesperson Ryan Abbott.

The children were transported to Harborview Medical Center. Abbott said he doesn’t believe their injuries are life-threatening.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, fled, but deputies arrested him about a half-mile away, after spotting him freeing the Barbie Jeep — which had been caught underneath his truck, Abbott said.

The man, who deputies believe was driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, Abbott said.

No further information was immediately available.